Jeepney driver shot dead in Dagupan

DAGUPAN CITY — A jeepney driver was shot and killed on Saturday by a motorcycle-riding gunman while having drinks with friends in a village here.

Rodrigo Raymundo, 52, was with two friends on a road side in Barangay (village) Mangin here when one of two men on a motorcycle alighted and shot him several times at 8:25 p.m.

Raymundo was taken to a hospital but a doctor there declared him dead on arrival.

The gunman casually walked back to the motorcycle and sped away with his accomplice. JE