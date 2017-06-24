Survey: AFP, PNP got highest public trust during Aquino administration

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (PNP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) gained the highest trust of most Filipinos during the administration of President Benigno Aquino III and got the lowest trust during the administration of President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

This observation is based on the results of the First Quarter 2016 Social Weather Survey, which was conducted from March 30 to April 2, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though conducted last year, the SWS released its findings as a special report only on Friday, June 23, 2017. The report traces the net trust ratings of the AFP and the PNP from September 1988 to April 2016 – which covers the administrations of five presidents after the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolt: Corazon Aquino, Fidel V. Ramos, Joseph Estrada, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, and Benigno Aquino III.

According to the first quarter 2016 survey, 75 percent of Filipinos have “much trust” in the AFP, with only 9 percent of them having “little trust” in the military institution. On the other hand, 69 percent have “much trust” in the PNP, with only 14% having “little trust” in the law enforcement agency.

The resulting net trust rating scores (% much trust minus % little trust) show a record-high very good (+66) for the AFP and a record-high very good (+55) for the PNP [Chart 1].

Following is the SWS terminology for net trust ratings:

+70 and above: excellent

+50 to +69: very good

+30 to +49: good

+10 to +29: moderate

+9 to -9: neutral

-10 to -29: poor

-30 to -49: bad

-50 to -69: very bad

-70 and below: execrable

Higher net public trust in AFP and PNP outside Metro Manila

According to the April 2016 survey, public trust in the AFP and PNP was higher outside Metro Manila, in rural compared to urban areas, and among the lower compared to the higher classe.

“The net trust rating of the AFP was highest in the Visayas at an excellent +70, followed by Mindanao and Balance Luzon, both at a very good +69, and Metro Manila at a good +47. The net trust rating of the PNP was highest in Mindanao at a very good +62, followed by Balance Luzon at a very good +59, Visayas at a very good +58, and Metro Manila at a moderate +29.”

“The net trust rating of the AFP was an excellent +70 in rural areas, 10 points above the very good +60 in urban areas,” the report added. “For the PNP, net public trust was a very good +65 in rural areas, 23 points above the good +42 in urban areas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The net trust rating of the AFP was highest among class E at an excellent +70, followed by class D at a very good +66, and class ABC at a good +43,” the report went on. “The net trust rating of the PNP was highest among class E at a very good +64, followed by class D at a very good +54, and class ABC at a good +45.”

The first quarter 2016 survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide – 300 each in Metro Manila, North Luzon, South Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

There were sampling error margins of ±3% for national percentages and ±6% each for Metro Manila, North Luzon, South Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The Philippine Statistics Authority weighted area estimates with medium-population projections for 2016 to obtain the national estimates.

The SWS items on public trust in selected organizations were non-commissioned but were conducted on the group’s own initiative and released as a public service. /atm