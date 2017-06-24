Support PH troops: How Davaoeños have sent help to Marawi; know how you can help too

Clashes between government troops and the ISIS-linked terrorist groups have dragged on for a month now in Marawi City and some Davaoeños have initiated a way to show support to battle-weary soldiers in the frontlines.

A week-long donation campaign that allows citizens to shop personal items and food products they would like to send soldiers fighting in the war-torn Marawi City was launched on Saturday in Davao City.

Civil society and non-government organizations have tapped the assistance of the Army’s 10th Civil Military Operations Battalion to come up with a donation drive, which will turn the donated items into care packages that would be later sent to soldiers battling the terrorists in the frontlines.

“This is a collaborative effort of organizations na nag usap-usap how to bring relief to Marawi City and they were able to contact one of my officers…. Marami talagang gusto tumulong hindi lang nila alam kung paano at gusto rin nila makasiguradong makakarating ito,” Ltc. Ronaldo Valdez, commanding officer of the Davao-based 10th CMO Battalion, told INQUIRER.net.

“Gusto kasi nila ng assurance na maipapadala yung items sa Marawi mismo kasi ang pinapadala ngayon minsan hanggang Iligan. Kami dun talaga sa frontlines,” he added.

While he said the soldiers in the frontlines are well-provided with food, they are running short of personal supplies because of lack of stores in the conflict zone.

“Nagkausap-usap yung mga organizations na para kasing marami ng nagpapadala sa evacuees pero konti lang sa fighting troops,” Valdez said.

The items are categorized into three by the organizers: the hygiene items which include shampoos, soaps, toothpastes, toothbrushes, etc; the operational items, which include socks, boxers, pain relief patches, powerbanks, mosquito repellant lotions; and comfort items, which include chocolates, coffee, canned goods, cigarettes and facial cleansers.

To give further encouragement to soldiers in the frontlines, those who have bought the items may also add handwritten notes of support.

“Kasi yung kind words, words of encouragement, makaka-boost din ng morale ng sundalo,” Valdez said.

The donation drive will be held during mall hours at the Robinsons Supermarket in Abreeza Mall, Davao City from June 24 to 31. These items will be organized into care packages, which will be delivered to Marawi City on July 1.

Main partners for this initiative are JCI Duwaling; Humanitarian Organization for Peace Engagements; Pilipino Banana Growers and Exporters Association; Prim Events Communications; Philippine Halal Trade Expo; Universal Islamic Center; and Inter School Muslim Organization.

Safe drinking water for soldiers

Water filters have also become a great need for soldiers fighting in Marawi City— the LifeStraw water filter, for instance, makes microbiogically contaminated water safe for drinking. One soldier described these filters as “gold to our dear soldiers fighting in Marawi.” But it is a bit costly and there is only one distributor in the country, R.O.X Philippines. It currently retails at P990 for a sale price.

“Minsan nagkakaubusan ng tubig doon. Itong LifeStraw purifier na kung hawak ng sundalo kahit tubig na madumi makaka-straw siya. This will save a lot of soldiers dahil hindi maiiwasan na mauubusan ng tubig. Kunyari kung umuulan, with this straw, ma-sustain ang requirement nila,” Valdez said.

The 10th CMO Battalion initiated an arrangement with R.O.X. Philippines to make their remaining units available for the troops in the frontlines. Those who are interested may purchase this item in R.O.X. branches in Bonifacio Global City, Abreeza in Davao, and Cagayan de Oro as a donation. These will also be delivered later to Marawi City.

Valdez said they have received overwhelming response from citizens who were interested to help. In just a span of a week, they already have received 90 units and 20 more are waiting to be bought from the cash pledges.

Asked why these are not immediately available to troops if these are staple in operations, he said that this battle in Marawi City is an urban warfare, unlike the usual jungle operations wherein there are more sources of water.

“Siguro later mag-e-evolve ang Armed Forces from this experience. Kung titignan naman ang labanan, urban ito, usually sa bundok maraming resources ng tubig,” he said.

The idea to help the soldiers in the frontlines this time around stemmed from a donation drive for Marawi evacuees that was also sponsored by civilian organizations early this month, Valdez said. After a truckload of donations for the displaced residents was delivered last June 3, a benefit concert was held in Davao City last June 12 to gather more donations.

The event turned out to be successful, as three truckloads of goods for the victims of conflict were brought to Marawi City last June 17.

“Yung mga nag-donate sa mga displaced sabi dapat din daw na meron din ang sundalo. Siguro that is to acknowledge ang paghihirap ng sundalo kaya nag-shift sila to support our troops dahil they feel may enough naman for evacuees,” Valdez said. JPV

