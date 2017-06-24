2 men killed in Ecija gun attacks

CABANATUAN CITY— Two men were killed in separate gun attacks in Nueva Ecija on Friday.

Danilo Baldadera, 61, was shot in the head by a motorcycle riding gunman as he drove his 13-year-old daughter to school on his motorcycle at 6:20 a.m. along the Maharlika Highway in Talavera town.

The girl was unhurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the same day in San Isidro town, Ricardo Magno, a 60-year-old contractor, was shot many times by men riding a sedan at 7:05 a.m. as he drove from General De Jesus College where he had dropped off his three grandchildren and their nanny.

Injured, Magno lost control of his sedan and crashed into the concrete wall of the San Isidro Central School, police said. Responding policemen brought him to a hospital in Gapan City but he was dead on arrival.

Police recovered a 9mm handgun from the victim’s car. GAL