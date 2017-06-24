Saturday, June 24, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Headlines

2 men killed in Ecija gun attacks

newsinfo / Headlines
  • share this

2 men killed in Ecija gun attacks

/ 03:02 PM June 24, 2017

CABANATUAN CITY— Two men were killed in separate gun attacks in Nueva Ecija on Friday.

Danilo Baldadera, 61, was shot in the head by a motorcycle riding gunman as he drove his 13-year-old daughter to school on his motorcycle at 6:20 a.m. along the Maharlika Highway in Talavera town.

The girl was unhurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the same day in San Isidro town, Ricardo Magno, a 60-year-old contractor, was shot many times by men riding a sedan at 7:05 a.m. as he drove from General De Jesus College where he had dropped off his three grandchildren and their nanny.

Injured, Magno lost control of his sedan and crashed into the concrete wall of the San Isidro Central School, police said.  Responding policemen brought him to a hospital in Gapan City but he was dead on arrival.

Police recovered a 9mm handgun from the victim’s car. GAL

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: 9 mm handgun, Danilo Baldadera, Gapan City, gun attacks, Killings, Nueva Ecija, Ricardo Magno
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved