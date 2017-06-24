Koko waives assistance cap for senators helping Marawi victims

Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III has issued a “special” order allowing senators to give assistance to displaced Marawi residents more than the 5-percent limit set by the Senate rules.

Pimentel pointed out that under Section III, Item 17.1 of Memorandum Circular 2016-002, the Senate President “may grant exemption to the limitation of 5% for Welfare Assistance expenses from the budget of each senator’s office.”

“The war against terrorism is not just won with bullets and bombs. It is won by the unity of the people, and through this measure, I hope to show our displaced brothers and sisters that they are not forgotten,” Pimentel said in a statement on Saturday.

Thousands of Marawi residents had been displaced since the fighting between government forces and the Maute terrorist group erupted last May 23. President Rodrigo Duterte has already placed the entire region of Mindanao under martial law.

And as Ramadan about to end, Pimentel urged the government to provide three-meals a day for Marawi residents, saying the need for food might increase in evacuation centers.

Eid al-Fitr, which falls on Monday, June 26, marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan and is welcomed with great joy throughout the Muslim world.

“Let’s join our Muslim brethren in celebrating Eid al-Fitr with prayers for peace and giving them help in their hour of need,” the Senate leader added.

