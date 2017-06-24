1 killed, 4 hurt when truck collides with tanker in Quezon
LUCENA CITY – A truck driver was killed and four others were injured in a road mishap in San Antonio town in Quezon province early Saturday.
Police Officer 3 Godehardo Mangundayao, San Antonio police investigator, said a cargo truck driven by Jose Obania, 59, collided head-on with an incoming petroleum tanker driven by a certain Marlou Gonzales, 29, in Barangay Buliran around 4:40 a.m.
Police said Obania died while being taken to Peter Paul General Hospital in Candelaria town. Gonzalez was brought to Batangas Medical Center in Batangas City where he is currently receiving treatment.
Rommel Vidal, San Antonio disaster management officer, said three passengers of the petroleum tanker, two children and a woman, sustained minor injuries while Obania’s truck helper was unhurt. GAL
