‘Shabu’ at ex-mayor’s home proves Marawi siege linked to drugs—Palace

Malacañang welcomed on Saturday the recovery of P10-million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu from a house owned by a former Marawi City mayor.

Authorities on Friday seized two kilograms of shabu from the second floor of the house of former Marawi City mayor Omar Solitario Ali following their clearing operations in the city.

“This development will hopefully bring to bear the realities existing in the area about the close relation between the illegal drug trade and this ongoing rebellion,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement read over state-run Radyo Pilipinas.

Ali was one of the local government officials named by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte as allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade in the country. He was also reportedly financing the Islamic State-inspired Maute terrorists in Marawi City.

“His name is likewise included in the arrest order of the Department of National Defense (DND) in connection with the Marawi rebellion,” Abella said.

The military had earlier seized 11 kilos of shabu, including several high-powered firearms, and an Isis flag inside a hideout of the Maute Group in Marawi City.

Abella said that as of Friday, 289 terrorists have been killed while 69 government troops have died in action. IDL

