Retired army officer killed by cops in Ecija
SAN ANTONIO, NUEVA ECIJA—A retired military officer was killed in a gunfight with policemen during a raid at his home on Friday.
Edito Nisnisan, 62, a retired lieutenant colonel of the Philippine Army, allegedly fired at police officers who were serving a search warrant at his residence in Basangan St., San Francisco village at 8:15 a.m., said Senior Supt. Antonio Yarra, Nueva Ecija police director.
Yarra said the warrant was for unlicensed weapons allegedly in the hands of Nisnisan.
Police recovered a cal. 38 revolver, a fragmentation grenade, various bullets and two sachets of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) during the raid. GAL
