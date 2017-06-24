PNP on full alert as Ramadan comes to end

While there were no reports of possible threats during the end of Ramadan, the Philippine National Police (PNP) remained on full alert, deploying more police personnel not only in mosques and churches but also in all big malls in Metro Manila, an official said on Saturday.

June 26, a Monday, was declared a regular holiday in observance of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Oscar Albayalde said police assistance desks had already been set up in all churches and malls in the metropolis to thwart any possible threats during the occasion.

“At ngayon ngang mag-culminate ang Ramadan, sa lahat po ng mga mosque din meron tayong mga nakakalat na police sa ngayon,” Albayalde said in an interview over DZMM.

(We will be deploying police in all mosques at the culmination of the Ramadan.)

Asked if the police had received any specific threats since terrorists usually attack when there are occasions, the official said: “Tama po ‘yan. Ngunit kung sabihin nating banta wala po tayong nakukuhang information as of this time na pwedeng guluhin ‘yung pagtatapos ng Ramadan…”

(That is right. But as far as threats are concerned, we have not received information as of this time that there will be chaos to mark the end of the Ramadan.)

Albayalde said the police and the military are also monitoring the situation to ensure that the terrorist Maute group would not reach Metro Manila.

Government troops are still fighting the group in Marawi that prompted the declaration of martial law in the whole region of Mindanao last May 23.

Asked again if the PNP was on red alert for the end of Ramadan, Albayalde: “Yes sir, naka full alert pa rin po ‘yung PNP, buong PNP po yun.”

(Yes, sir, the PNP, the entire PNP is on full alert.)

“Yung sa NCR (National Capital Region) nga po, hindi po kami nagbaba magmula noong nangyari ‘yung insidente sa Davao, dahil tuloy-tuloy po ‘yung naging major events sa NCR gaya po noong traslacion, Miss Universe, Asean (summit), hindi na po kami nagbaba ng full alert status sa amin” he added.

(We have not lowered the alert in the NCR since the incident in Davao because of the major events like the traslacion, the Miss Universe pageant, the Asean summit which were held in the NCR, that’s why we did not lower our full alert status.

The NCRPO chief was apparently referring to the Davao City explosion in September last year that left 14 people dead and at least 60 others injured. IDL

