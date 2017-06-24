Friday, June 23, 2017
PH celebrates environment month

/ 12:47 AM June 24, 2017

Around 370 individuals braved mud at the UP Sunken Garden in Diliman, Quezon City on Friday, to show humanity’s intrinsic “connection” to nature, as part of celebrations for the Philippine Environment Month of June.

The “A Fair with Nature” free concert Friday night, a program organized by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, UP Diliman, the Quezon City government, and green group Earth Day Jam, opened with a “human leaf formation” to underscore the theme: “Connecting People with Nature.”

“The human leaf formation denotes growth and environment. We are celebrating the Philippine Environment Month and this is the theme—‘I am nature,’” said DENR information  chief Elenida Basug. —JAYMEE T. GAMIL

