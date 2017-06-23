Creation of Islamic caliphate in Marawi ‘preempted’ – Palace

Malacañang on Friday said the declaration of martial law in Mindanao was “successful” in thwarting the establishment of an Islamic caliphate in Marawi City.

But Presidential Ernesto Abella could not say if martial would be lifted soon.

“Well, we do not go by ratings. But we do say that we have actually preempted the establishment of a wilayat,” Abella said during the Mindanao Hour briefing in Davao City.

He said the military was able to quell the plan of the Maute terrorists to occupy Marawi City.

“So the main goal of preventing is actually, has already been, I believe, hugely successful,” he said.

Martial law marked its one month on Friday since President Rodrigo Duterte declared it on May 23 after the Maute group launched an attack in Marawi City.

Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Sec. Datu Abul Khayr Dangcal Alonto said he would support the extension of martial after 60 days.

“We are, in fact, if this will not be resolved…,” Alonto said.

“It must be extended so that we can solve this problem; it will not happen in your city,” he added.

But Abella said they will wait word from the military before making any decision.

“That will depend on the recommendation of the Secretary of National Defense, of the Armed Forces who are the implementors of martial law,” he said.

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM