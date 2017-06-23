PNP chief fumes over coward cops

BACOLOD CITY – Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Friday scored “coward policemen,” warning that it will be his “personal crusade” to weed them out to spare the organization further embarrassment.

Dela Rosa made the vow during his speech at the recognition rites of police trainees of Police Regional Offices 6 and 18 in Bago City, Negros Occidental.

At the occasion, the PNP chief issued a challenge to 821 police trainees of Negros Island Region and Western Visayas.

When he asked the trainees if they would volunteer to be assigned in Marawi, they responded positively, although he quipped that they may have been forced to raise their hands.

Dela Rosa reminded them that they could be assigned anywhere in the Philippine archipelago as a police officer.

“I want to make sure that after taking your oath as police officers of the Philippine National Police, it doesn’t mean that you’re PO1 only of Bacolod or Iloilo City Police Offices, or Regions 6 or 18, but you are PO1 of the PNP, meaning you can be assigned anywhere in the Philippine archipelago,” De la Rosa said.

“It should be your mindset and [you should be] willing to offer [your] life in the service of the country,” he added.

“Ang pinaka ayaw ko sa pulis ay yong duwag (I don’t want a policeman who is a coward),” Bato said.

The PNP chief went as far as recalling the attack launched by New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas on a police station in Iloilo to stress his point.

On June 18, about 50 NPA rebels raided the Maasin Police Station in Iloilo and took 15 firearms, including 11 M16 rifles, without firing a single shot. The rebels also handcuffed policemen who were on duty.

The incident led to the relief of Senior Supt. Harold Tuzon as provincial police director of Iloilo, as well as the entire police force of Maasin Police Station, including the police chief.

“Ang pinaka ayaw ko sa pulis na ibigay yong armas sa NPA. Binisitahan lang ng NPA, pinamigay na yong baril. Hindi man lang lumaban. Yan ang pinaka ayaw ko,” dela Rosa also stressed.

(I really hate cops who yield weapons to NPA rebels. The rebels just paid you a visit and you promptly handed over your guns. You did not even put up a fight. I really hate that.)

“If there is a fight or war, you should fight. Don’t be afraid. Huwag ninyong ipahiya ang PNP (Don’t embarrass the PNP),” he added.

He said police officers should do the best they can do in the name of the service.

De la Rosa also issued a stern warning against police officers who may deviate from their mandated jobs, such being protectors of drug pushers and drug lords.

“We, as police officers, should render service to the people and enforce the law. We joined the police service not to get rich, or serve as protectors of organized crime groups,” De la Rosa said.

“If you do it, I will be your enemy. I will take it as a personal crusade against you if you are abusive, a member of a syndicate, or a coward policemen,” he also stressed./ac