Spillover of Marawi violence averted – military

DAVAO CITY – Authorities on Friday announced they have prevented the spillover of violence brought about by the fighting in Marawi City to other parts of Mindanao, exactly a month after the southern Philippine region was placed under martial law.

Brig. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, military spokesperson for Mindanao, said aggressive security operations and tightened security measures have made the implementation of martial rule successful.

He said the military’s Eastern Mindanao Command, which covers the regions of Davao, Caraga, Northern Mindanao and parts of Cotabato, has conducted 13,149 checkpoint activities which resulted in the arrest of nine high-profile terror suspects, including the patriarch of the leaders of the terror group, Cayamora Maute.

In coordination with officials and other law enforcement agencies, at least 210 towns and villages in Eastmincom’s area of responsibility are implementing curfews, ensuring the safety of communities from criminals.

Amid the claims by leftist rights groups about allegations of abuses by government troops to civilians, Gapay said the Commission on Human Rights has recorded no human rights violations in the region.

“We shall continue to observe the safeguards we have established, like the multi-sectoral advisory group, legal action or quick reaction teams,” Gapay, also the deputy Eastmincom commander, said.

The military official said they have also engaged with different sectors and organizations “to explain our efforts in the implementation of martial law and continuously assess and innovate our measures and activities to enhance its implementation.”

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella reiterated President Duterte’s assurance that martial law was intended for lawless elements and terrorists, and not meant to abuse law-abiding and peaceful citizens.

He also urged the public to report to the military any soldier or policeman who commit abuses in the implementation of martial rule.

“The President’s instruction to the military is to protect and save lives. That is the general intention, okay? The President likewise noted that if one is a law-abiding citizen martial law is not a problem,” the Palace spokesperson said.

Gapay said the public can be assured the military would work “for the safety and security of everyone, with utmost respect to human rights and rule of law.”

Abella said the lifting of martial law would depend on the recommendations of its implementor, the military.

The Palace spokesperson also called on all citizens to come together and fight others who wanted to supplant the Filipino way of life./ac

