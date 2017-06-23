P10M worth of ‘shabu’ seized from ex-Marawi mayor’s house

MARAWI CITY—Government security forces on Friday recovered about two kilograms of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) from the house of a former mayor who was also tagged as a supporter of Maute gunmen responsible for the attacks in this city.

Chief Inspector William Santos, Philippine Drug Enforcement Group for Mindanao, told reporters the shabu, with an estimated street value of P10 Million, was recovered around 10 a.m. from the house of former Marawi mayor Solitario Ali.

Santos said Ali was included among their high value targets as financier of the Maute group.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier tagged Ali as a narcopolitician./rga

