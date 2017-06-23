Caloocan drug suspect killed in shootout with cops
A still unidentified man was killed in a shootout with police following an anti-drug bust in Caloocan City early morning Friday, a Radyo Inquirer 990AM report said.
Rolly Sibu, an official of Barangay (village) 176 in Bagong Silang, Caloocan, said they alerted the police that a house in Phase 4 was a drug den.
During the buy-bust operation, five of the suspects discovered that they were transacting with cops and immediately fled. Another one, however, engaged the police in a firefight but was killed on the spot.
Authorities recovered a still undetermined amount of shabu, a .38 caliber pistol and drug paraphernalia. IDL/rga
