Power outages to hit parts of 4 Metro cities on weekend

Parts of Makati, Manila, Mandaluyong and Parañaque will be affected by the scheduled maintenance of Meralco from Saturday to Sunday (June 24 to 25), an advisory released on Friday said.

On Saturday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Washington Sycip Park and Corinthian Plaza Building on Gamboa Street in Legaspi Village and from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and then between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., portion of Soria St. from Trasierra St. to and including Prudential Life Plan Building, B & M Bldg., KL Mosaic, All Seasons Bldg., Eton Parkview Greenbelt, First Midland Office Condominium, CJV Tower, Greenbelt Radissons, Somerset Millenium Hotel, The Biltmore Bldg., Zaragosa Bldg. and Mosaic at Greenbelt in Legaspi Village will experience power outage due to line reconductoring work along Gamboa Street in Legaspi Village.

On Sunday, the following areas will be affected by the preventive maintenance and testing work at the Meralco Sta. Ana substation between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and then 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.:

ADVERTISEMENT

Portions of Pedro Gil (Herran) and Old Panaderos streets. from Pres. Quirino Ave. to Lambingan Bridge including Fabie Estate Subdivision in Paco, Manila; Embarcadero, New Panaderos, Isabel, Calderon, Jose Syquia, M. Roxas, Medel, Cagayan, Kasarinlan, Sta. Clara and Lamayan streets; Plaza Felipe Calderon, Lawanit House – Sta. Ana, Kimika Industrial Sales, Dimayuga Hospital; and Tiongson Compound in Sta. Ana, Manila.

Portions of Tejeron St. from Pedro Gil (Herran) street to Del Pan street including Pilar Estate; San Andres extension and Garrido streets in Sta. Ana, Manila.

Portions of A. Francisco street from Pasig Line street to South Super Highway (Pres. Osmeña Highway) including Arellano Ave.; Road 14, Suter extension, Diamante, Arellano, M. Torres, Eloriaga, Estrada, Liwayway, Iridium, Oro-B, Tenorio, Mercurio, Opalo, Dagonoy and G. Del Pilar streets in Sta. Ana and San Andres in Manila.

Portion of Havana, P. Domingo and A. P. Reyes avenues from Isabel street in Sta. Ana, Manila to near H. Santos street in Barangay (village) Carmona, Makati City including Del Pan and Pilar streets in Sta. Ana, Manila; Pagkakaisa and P. Nuñez streets in Barangay Carmona, Makati City.

Portions of Claro Castañeda and J. P. Rizal streets from 5th St. to Coronado St. including 2nd, 4th and Saniboy streets; and Merryland Village in Barangays Namayan and Hulo in Mandaluyong City.

Portions of J. Posadas street from Punta – DPWH Compound to and including Phimco Industries in Sta. Ana, Manila.

Then, portions of Villongco street from near Poinsettia street to and including Fil-Pacific Apparel Corporation and Oscar Industry Inc. in Parañaque City will experience possible power interruption between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on June 25 due to a replacement of pole and line reconductoring on Villongco Street, Barangay BF Homes. IDL/rga