Man convicted of deadly stabbing after SpongeBob dispute

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man accused of stabbing someone after a confrontation a witness said was sparked by a comparison to SpongeBob SquarePants has been convicted of murder.

Prosecutors said 39-year-old Robert S. Lee stabbed Jamal Britton last July at a Lewisburg apartment complex.

PennLive.com reports witness Qaisha Jacobs told the jury Britton was angry after Lee told him he looked like the anthropomorphic cartoon sponge. Britton was the father of Jacobs’ son.

Lee acknowledged swinging a knife at Britton but said he was unsure if he struck him. He said he was afraid the angry, advancing Britton might have had a gun.

Lee drove away and threw his knife into a river. Britton walked to a nearby playground and eventually was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Lee was convicted Wednesday. He remains in jail pending sentencing.