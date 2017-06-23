Thursday, June 22, 2017
Explosive device thrown at Manila police station —report

An explosion rocked a police community precinct at the Manila Police District before dawn Friday.

A report from Radyo Inquirer 990AM said the incident happened at 3:17 in the morning when a motorcycle riding individual threw a still unidentified type of explosive at the police station in Arellano Street, San Andres, Bukid.

Gunshots were also heard following the incident.

No one was hurt but the SUV of Chief Inspector Paul Sabulao was damaged due to the explosion while a passenger jeep and car near the area were hit by bullets.

Witnesses said the suspect fled to Leyte Street toward Espiritu Street.

The police are still investigating the motive behind the attack.

