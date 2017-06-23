‘Ninja cop,’ 2 cohorts fall in QC drug bust

An alleged “ninja cop”—or an officer who resells illegal drugs seized in operations—was arrested by his former colleagues in Quezon City on Wednesday after two years of being absent without leave (Awol).

SPO2 Arsenio David, who was a desk officer at the Quezon City Police District’s Fairview station before he went Awol in November 2015, had been under investigation for allegedly taking the “shabu” that was confiscated from a drug pusher he arrested in Barangay UP Bliss.

“He sold drugs to sustain his vice; he also continued using drugs [during the time he was Awol],” Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, the QCPD director, told reporters on Thursday.

The 55-year-old David joined the police force in 1988. He is supposed to retire in April next year upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.

On Wednesday, David, his live-in partner Lucila Palencia and a cohort identified as Arnold Tolito were arrested at the Philcoa area in a buy-bust operation by members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, QCPD Drug Enforcement Unit and Anonas station.

According to Eleazar, David was also previously assigned to the Anonas station as an investigator and later as a desk officer.

Seized from the three suspects were six sachets of shabu, drug paraphernalia, two cell phones, a Swiss knife, and the buy-bust money.

They were also subjected to drug tests but the results were not yet out at press time.

Aside from a criminal complaint for drug possession, David would face an administrative charge for grave misconduct, the QCPD chief said.

“The current favorite place where such (erring) policemen are transferred is Marawi,” Eleazar said, referring to the now war-torn Islamic city in Mindanao where government troops had been battling the Maute terrorist group for a month. —NIKKA VALENZUELA