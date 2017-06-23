Solon who lost wife in casino attack speaks of pain, brings up theft

The congressman whose wife died in the Resorts World Manila attack broke his silence on Thursday to explain his absence at the just-concluded House inquiry into the June 2 incident and to express his sorrow over his loss.

“Grief, sadness and anger continue to torment me. The pain of loss is unexplainable. It is a torture every time I remember that tragic night,” said Pampanga Rep. Aurelio Gonzales Jr., reading a prepared statement at another, newly opened House investigation.

“Much as I want to participate in the hearings, I have decided, after consulting with my children, to voluntarily inhibit myself from the committee probes and trust the same to the right people,” he said.

Gonzales’ wife Elizabeth Panlilio Gonzales was one of the 37 people who died after inhaling smoke from fires set off by a lone gunman, who stormed the casino hotel, fired shots and set gaming tables ablaze before killing himself in one of the hotel rooms.

The House committees on games and amusements, tourism, and public order and safety finished their three-day hearing on the Resorts World attack on Wednesday, where they heard explanations from the casino hotel executives, police and fire bureau officials.

Gonzales thanked President Duterte, his colleagues, and local officials of Pampanga “for mourning with me at this very difficult time of my life.”

“I am also extending my heartfelt condolence and sympathy to the families who have lost their loved ones during the tragedy. I continue to pray for the full recovery of those who were injured and for the healing of us bereaved family,” he said. “It is for this reason that I am one with you all in wanting these hearings to be fruitful so that this kind of incident will no longer be repeated.”

Through a colleague, the congressman reported to the committees on Wednesday that his wife’s Rolex watch, credit card and ATM card were taken from her body, and that the stolen ATM card was later used to withdraw P20,500 from her account three days after she died.

Gonzales again brought up the alleged theft during a new House inquiry he attended on Thursday regarding the recent technical glitches that hit the Bank of the Philippine Islands and Banco de Oro,

Demanding an explanation, he said his wife’s account with Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. reflected three withdrawals between 6:15 p.m. and 6:16 p.m. of June 5.

The first two withdrawals were for P10,000 each, while the last was for P500, for a total of P20,500 (not P25,000 as mistakenly reported by Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel, who first mentioned the transactions on Wednesday).