‘No Miss Universe this year’ in PH – DOT chief

The Philippines will not host a second consecutive Miss Universe pageant this year, Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo said on Thursday.

“No Miss Universe this year. Maybe next year,” she told reporters in Balesin island, Aurora, where she hosted visiting UN World Tourism Organization Secretary General Taleb Rifai and tourism ministers, who are in the country to attend the International Conference on Tourism Statistics.

Asked why the Philippines would no longer host the 2017 edition of the pageant, Teo simply said, “It’s too soon,” adding that the country would be busy with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations 50th anniversary summit in November this year.

The country hosted the 2016 edition of the pageant last January 30.