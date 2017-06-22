DILG reinstalls Bayron as Puerto Princesa City mayor

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Thursday reinstalled Lucilo Bayron as city mayor after a tension-filled confrontation with erstwhile mayor, Luis Marcaida III.

Marcaida initially refused to vacate his post and questioned the validity of the DILG order.

Bayron was ordered dismissed by the Ombudsman in January over a case of serious dishonesty and grave misconduct, allowing Marcaida, then serving as vice mayor, to take over the post.

Acting on Bayron’s appeal, the Ombudsman last week reversed its previous decision and downgraded the case to “simple dishonesty.” It imposed a lesser penalty of suspension of three months.

Bayron was sworn into office by Palawan Gov. Jose Alvarez before the DILG served the order.

Tension rose at the mayor’s office when Marcaida refused to receive the order served by DILG officials led by Florida Dijan, DILG regional director in Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan).

This prompted Bayron and his supporters to start breaking down the door of the mayor’s office as policemen intervened.

Marcaida later agreed to yield the post.

“Since the DILG has served the order, we have no choice but yield to it for the interest of Puerto Princesa,” said Elmer Zita, Marcaida’s spokesman.

Marcaida, through Zita, said he would challenge the DILG order in court. JE