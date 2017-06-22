Sick Revilla a no-show in plunder trial

Detained former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. did not show up during the first day of his plunder trial, having fallen sick while visiting his father at St. Luke’s Medical Center last Tuesday.

Revilla’s lawyers only informed the Sandiganbayan First Division’s justices during the scheduled trial hearing on Thursday.

Philippine National Police Custodial Service Unit chief Arnel Apud wrote the court on Thursday, saying Revilla is currently hospitalized after being diagnosed with hypertension, dyslipidemia and hyperuricemia (excess lipids and uric acid in the blood).

It may be recalled that the antigraft court allowed Revilla to visit his ailing father on Monday and Tuesday as the latter went through a heart procedure.

Apud wrote that during his Tuesday visit, Revilla complained of dizziness and difficulty in breathing.

After some tests, Dr. Ruth Marie Divinagracia “deemed it necessary” to confine Revilla for observation and further treatment, the letter read.

During Thursday’s hearing, however, Office of the Special Prosecutor Director Joefferson Toribio compared this instance to the time when Revilla supposedly visited former Senator Juan Ponce Enrile’s birthday celebration without court permission.

Revilla is currently on trial for allegedly receiving P224.5 million in kickbacks in exchange for selecting dubious foundations linked to alleged mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles to implement projects funded by his Priority Development Assistance Fund allocations./rga