Ex-PCGG chair Sabio gets 12 to 20 years for graft

The Sandiganbayan has sentenced former Presidential Commission on Good Government chair Camilo Sabio to at least 12 years in prison over anomalous vehicle lease deals.

During an open court hearing on Thursday morning, the First Division pronounced Sabio guilty of two counts of violating Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

A copy of the full decision has yet to be released as of press time.

Sabio’s wife Marlene told reporters that they planned to file an appeal.

For now, the court has ordered Sabio to post within five days a cash bond double the bail he posted for temporary liberty during trial.

The court will give him provisional liberty as he appeals the verdict through a motion for reconsideration.

Sabio’s case arose from lease contracts in 2007 and 2009 worth P5.93 million and P6.73 million, respectively. The vehicles were allegedly leased from the United Coconut Planters Bank Leasing and Finance Corp. without going through public bidding. CBB/rga