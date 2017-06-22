Pangilinan: Disclosing health status of President is for nation’s interest

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan said there was nothing personal when he asked President Rodrigo Duterte to disclose to the public his health condition.

“Ang kalusugan ng Pangulo ay hindi lamang personal na usapin kundi usapin ito ng interes ng bansa kaya nga ito nakasaad sa Saligang Batas. Walang personalan ang usapin na ito,” Pangilinan said in a text message on Thursday.

(The health condition of the President is not only a personal issue but also an issue in the interest of the nation that is why it is stated under the Constitution. The issue here is not something personal.)

“Hindi dapat pinepersonal ang usapin tungkol sa kanyang kalusugan dahil kasama ito sa trabaho nya bilang pangulo. Sana maunawaan niya ito. Kahit sinong presidente pa ang nakaupo ganito rin ang ating magiging posisyon,” he added.

(He should not be making his health issue a personal matter because this is included in his job as president. I hope he understands this. Whoever is sitting as president, our position on the matter still remains the same)

Pangilinan, president of the Liberal Party and member of the minority group in the Senate, issued the statement when sought for comment on Duterte’s recent attack against opposition members who were urging him to reveal the truth about his health.

The President specifically mentioned the names of the senator and his staunch critic, detained Senator Leila de Lima.

“De Lima is only interested to hear my dying or death… She does not care if I live. She’s only awaiting word about Duterte’s death. She will be jumping for joy in her cell,” Duterte said in an interview Tuesday.

“Si Pangilinan also,” he said. “What do they really care if I die today or tomorrow? If I get sick or tired? Your only interest is to know where I am and whether or not I am dying or dead.”

The President said he did not believe Pangilinan was concerned about his health. JPV/rga

