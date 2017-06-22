Justice chief not yet off the hook – Escudero

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II is not yet off the hook as the Senate can take legal remedies to make him accountable for the Department of Justice (DOJ) decision downgrading charges against policemen accused in the killing of Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. last year, according to Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

In an interview with reporters, Escudero said the Senate may file a case against Aguirre for malfeasance should there be evidence against him or cite him for contempt for saying one thing during the Senate hearing in November last year but doing another later.

During the Senate hearing, Aguirre said he believed that the killing of Espinosa was not only “premeditated” but was also an “overkill,” adding that three or four personnel of the Philippine National Police could have done it.

“Whether in a Senate hearing or not, Aguirre owes the senators and the public an explanation on his change of heart. Although his [flip-flopping] is no longer a surprise to me,” said Escudero.