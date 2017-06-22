Retired Marine slain in Manila ambush

A retired Marine sergeant was killed by a man on a motorcycle as the victim was driving his vehicle in Port Area, Manila, on Tuesday.

The police identified the victim as Master Sgt. Jojie Omandac, 56.

The motive for the killing has yet to be established.

The victim’s son, PO1 Andrei Paolo Omandac, who is assigned at the Manila Police District’s Meisic station, said he did not know of anybody holding a grudge against his father.

“My father was a good man. I don’t know if he had enemies,” he told the Inquirer.

Initial investigation showed that the older Omandac was driving a black Mitsubishi Pajero on A. Bonifacio Drive when shot several times by the assailant at 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The wounded Omandac managed to continue driving but was shot again, until he lost control and crashed his vehicle into the traffic median or center island.

The victim was brought to Manila Medical Center where he was pronounced dead an hour later. —Faith Brown