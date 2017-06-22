Makati sets traffic rules in new ‘growth center’

The Makati City government has implemented a one-way traffic scheme in the South Avenue-Zapote Loop in line with its thrust to create a growth center in the northern part of the city.

Mayor Abby Binay directed the city’s Public Safety Department (PSD) to strictly enforce City Ordinance No. 2017-026 which include the South Avenue-Zapote One Way Loop.

Under the scheme, South Avenue is designated as a one-way street for northbound traffic while Zapote Street is one-way for southbound traffic.

The city government also declared as no-parking zones the entire stretch of South Avenue, Ayala Avenue Extension, Hippodromo Street, A.P. Reyes Street, Zapote Street and Kamagong Street.

The city ordinance states that no vehicle is allowed to park on both sides of a road declared as one-way. The absence of “No Parking” signs does not mean parking is allowed.

Illegally parked vehicles will be towed and impounded and released only upon payment of a towage fee and penalties listed in the city traffic code. —Erika Sauler