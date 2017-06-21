DOT thanks netizens for video ad proposals

The Department of Tourism on Wednesday thanked netizens for their unsolicited video ad proposals for the agency to use in promoting the Philippines to foreign and domestic travelers.

“We have opened the door for people to give us more ideas. We thank everybody for their outpouring of good suggestions. They’re fantastic. I’ve seen them, the Secretary has seen them. Please remember that we will take note of all of these good and I’m sure we will come out with another good campaign material to for the Philippines,” DOT spokesperson Assistant Secretary Frederick Alegre told reporters in an interview.

Among the popular tourism ads featuring the Philippines is “It’s more fun in the Philippines” by Creatives of the Manila which was posted on Vimeo last week and featured a collection of drone shots of scenic spots in the country such as Kalanggaman Island, Northern Luzon, Mount Kanlao, Batanes, Siargao and Caramoan Islands.

An Israel-based blogger, Nas Daily, came up with a 30-second video ad, which he said only cost about $100. The video, which relates what Filipinos love about foreigners going to the Philippines, has been uploaded on Facebook and viewed more than 440,000 times.

There is also a video posted by Facebook user and travel blogger Celine Elsa which recounts her and her boyfriend Emir’s experiences in the Philippines, including in the resort island of Boracay where the couple stayed for a month. Their video is a finalist entry in the “Best Job on the Planet 2017” international competition.

Alegre said that since the coming out of DOT television commercials and video ads involved public funds, government procurement laws must be complied with.

He said that the DOT would adjust requirements and come out with terms of reference soon on how the ads would be paid for.

Alegre said among the plans of the DOT is to assign a travel agency or a group of travel agencies to produce one TVC.

There are also plans for a students’ contest for a TVC, he said.

“These will allow us to gather more ideas and mobilize a lot of groups to produce videos and campaigns to promote the Philippines,” he said.

The suggestions and ideas from netizens and ordinary Filipinos will be considered and could be used by those to whom the ads would be contracted.

The DOT recently canceled its P650-million contract with McCann Worldgroup Philippines after the second ad produced by the firm was found to have glaring similarities with a South African tourism TVC.

Alegre said P50 million was allotted for the creation of a total of four ads; while the P600 million were for ad placements that the DOT would make based on the recommendations of McCann.