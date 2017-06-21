Duterte: Critics interested in my death, not my health

President Rodrigo Duterte slammed on Tuesday opposition senators who had been urging him to reveal his true state of health.

Detained Sen. Leila de Lima earlier said the “public needs to be fully informed” about the Duterte’s health after his absence from the public eye for five straight days.

“De Lima is only interested to hear my dying or death,” Duterte said in an ambused interview in Cagayan de Oro Tuesday night. “She does not care if I live. She’s only awaiting word about Duterte’s death. She will be jumping for joy in her cell.”

Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan has also earlier said “the public needs to know” about the President’s health.

“Si Pangilinan also,” Duterte said. “What do they really care if I die today or tomorrow? If I get sick or tired? Your only interest is to know where I am and whether or not I am dying or dead.”

“Hindi ako bilib na concerned ka sa akin, Kiko,” he added. “I should not bare all. Bakit ako [maghubad]? And I have my reason for traveling incognito kasi I wanted to talk to the people. Maka-travel ako as… hindi halata sa media, ganoon. Tatlo lang, apat, including the driver.”

The President earlier said he went on a secret trip to Mindanao during his absence from the public eye.

Speculations arose that he was “was not feeling well” or that he had serious medical condition on June 12, forcing him to skip the Independence Day rites. /atm