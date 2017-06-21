Cotabato jail inmates skip one meal to raise cash for Marawi evacuees

KIDAPAWAN CITY, North Cotabato – Some 1,400 inmates of the Cotabato District Jail in Barangay Amas here skipped one meal to raise funds for the evacuees affected by the armed conflict in Marawi City.

Supt. Simeon Dolojo, the jail warden, said the inmates decided to donate their P20-meal allowance to the evacuees.

“It was the inmates’ desire to help. But since they don’t have money, they decided to skip one meal to raise funds for Marawi evacuees,” Dolojo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dolojo said by skipping one meal, the inmates were able to raise close to P30,000 which was used to purchase rice, noodles and canned sardines.

“We feel the pain of every “bakwit.” It is difficult to live a normal life in this kind of situation especially that most of the affected are children, women and the elderly,” said an inmate who asked not to be named.

Dolojo said he was surprised and touched when some inmates informed him that they were willing to sacrifice one meal just to extend assistance to the Marawi victims.

Dolojo said some jailguards also donated goods and cash.

The jailwarden said the relief goods were already sent to the regional office of the Bureau of Jail and Management and Penology in Koronadal City. SFM

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM