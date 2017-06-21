Duterte orders regulated, controlled use of firecrackers
President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday signed an executive order (EO) regulating the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices.
Duterte signed Executive Order No. 28, saying “the use of firecrackes shall henceforth be confined to community fireworks display” to minimize the risk of injuries and casualties.
The President said the EO should take effect immediately. IDL
