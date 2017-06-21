4 soldiers wounded in NPA attack in Northern Samar

CATARMAN, Northern Samar—Four soldiers were wounded in an ambush here on Tuesday night by alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA).

The soldiers belonging to the 20th Infantry Battalion were heading to Catbalogan City on board a military vehicle when they were fired upon by a band of rebels along the national highway between Barangays (village) Somage and Polangi in Catarman about 9 p.m.

General Mario Lacurom, commander of the 803rd Infantry Brigade, said an exchange of gunfire ensued between the soldiers and the about 30 rebels.

The insurgents looked very young while some were even barefoot, he added.

After a few minutes, Lacurom said the rebels then fled.

The firefight lasted for a few minutes, after which the NPA rebels reportedly withdrew to unknown directions.

Four soldiers were slightly wounded and were brought to the Army 8th infantry division hospital in Catbalogan City.

Lacurom downplayed the attack, saying the NPA rebels were just trying to seek attention and disturb the on-going celebration for Northern Samar’s founding anniversary.

“Nag-eenjoy na ng peace ditto (People are already enjoying peace here)… ”, he said.

Among places in Eastern Visayas, Northern Samar remains to have an active insurgency problem.