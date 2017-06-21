Residents trapped as BIFF men attack North Cotabato village

KIDAPAWAN CITY–Suspected members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) stormed a village in Pigcawayan town in North Cotabato province early Wednesday, trapping an undetermined number of residents in a local community, police said.

Chief Insp. Realan Mamon, Pigcawayan police chief, said the group, led by one “Commander Agila,” attacked Barangay (village) Malagakit at 5 a.m.

Mamon confirmed that civilians were trapped in the area, where government troops engaged the group in a gunfight.

He, however, could not say if there were students being held hostage by BIFF members as classes had yet to start for the day when the gunmen attacked.

“We are still verifying that report,” Mamon told the Inquirer by telephone.

He said the local police, as of 9 a.m., had yet to receive reports on the number of casualties. The village of Malagakit is 8 kilometers away from the town center of Pigcawayan. RJLA