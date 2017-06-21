Family problems drive security guard to hole up in Eton Centris in QC

Police cordoned off a room of a building at the Eton Centris commercial-entertainment complex in Quezon City at about 5 a.m. Wednesday after an armed off-duty security guard holed himself inside.

A report from Radyo Inquirer said the security guard was armed with a pistol.

The security guard, who was drunk, had personal problems, the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate radio report, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar said that only the room where the security guard was holed up was on a lockdown and not the entire building.

He also dispelled reports that the private watchman ran amok.

Authorities sought the help of the security guard’s family and he surrendered at past 8 a.m. Franes Mangosing / CBB