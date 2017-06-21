Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Metro

Family problems drive security guard to hole up in Eton Centris in QC

newsinfo / Metro
  • share this

Family problems drive security guard to hole up in Eton Centris in QC

/ 09:11 AM June 21, 2017

A private watchman reportedly holed himself up inside a room at the Eton Centris commercial complex at the corner of Edsa and Quezon Avenue ni Quezon City. GOOGLE IMAGE

Police cordoned off a room of a building at the Eton Centris commercial-entertainment complex in Quezon City at about 5 a.m. Wednesday after an armed off-duty security guard holed himself inside.

A report from Radyo Inquirer said the security guard was armed with a pistol.

The security guard, who was drunk, had personal problems, the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate radio report, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar said that only the room where the security guard was holed up was on a lockdown and not the entire building.

He also dispelled reports that the private watchman ran amok.

Authorities sought the help of the security guard’s family and he surrendered at past 8 a.m. Franes Mangosing / CBB

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Eton Centris, news, private watchman, Quezon City
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved