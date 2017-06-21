We need another Cardinal Sin, says running priest

On the 12th death anniversary of Manila archbishop Jaime Cardinal Sin, a Catholic priest expressed hopes that the Church would have another leader like the charismatic People Power icon.

Running priest Fr. Robert Reyes recalled Sin as a “voice who inspired others to be equally vigilant, discerning and engaged.”

“We need a constant and consistent voice of life, truth, justice and morality to break the disturbing silence which can easily be interpreted as aquiescence or resignation,” he said.

Sin, the 30th archbishop of Manila, died on June 21, 2005, after complications from kidney disease resulting from diabetes.

He served from March 1974 to September 2003 and is known for his role in the 1986 People Power revolution which toppled the dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Reyes pointed out that Sin “always spoke up and kept everyone engaged in the all too important task of moral discernment and responsiveness.”

He added that the Church needed another influential leader like the late prelate, noting that some see today’s Church leaders as laid back and timid.

“We must speak out when we need to. When we in the clergy are being cursed, should we stay quiet? It is not correct that we are being cursed. Not all priests are thieves, womanizers, lazy. When we were being cursed at, nobody was speaking,” Reyes said.

Reyes said Sin’s successors were “good people” who were fit for the role of Manila archbishop.

The late prelate was succeeded by Gaudencio Cardinal Rosales and current Manila archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle.

“When Sin died, the Church tended to be laid back… We should be united, audible and visible. Not united but timid,” Reyes added.