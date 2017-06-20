Palace declares June 13-16 as ‘days of national mourning’

Malacañang released on Tuesday a proclamation calling for days of national mourning for the death of military troops, police officers, and civilians who died in the ongoing Marawi conflict.

But Proclamation 232 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte was released four days from the supposed dates of mourning.

The proclamation declared June 13 to 16 “days of national mourning” but was only released on June 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These deaths constitute a great tragedy to our nation, and during this time of grief, a most solemn and respectful commemoration of the heroic acts of our soldiers and law enforcers is called for,” the proclamation read.

“The nation mourns and joins the families and friends of our fallen heroes in their moment of sorrow,” it added.

On June 13, flags in government offices were at half-mast until June 16 to mourn and show respect for the victims of the Marawi siege.

The names and pictures of the slain government troops were flashed on TV, while their names were read over radio as taps played on June 12, Independence Day. /atm