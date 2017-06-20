Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation

Palace declares June 13-16 as ‘days of national mourning’

newsinfo / Nation
  • share this
Honoring those killed in Marawi

Palace declares June 13-16 as ‘days of national mourning’

/ 09:24 PM June 20, 2017
Supreme Court flag at half mast

The Philippine flag at the Supreme Court flies at half-mast as tribute to the troiops killed in Marawi City. Malacanang has ordered all government offices to fly their flags at half-mast for 5 days beginning June 13, 2017. (File photo by MARIANNE BERMUDEZ / Philippine Daily Inquirer)

Malacañang released on Tuesday a proclamation calling for days of national mourning for the death of military troops, police officers, and civilians who died in the ongoing Marawi conflict.

But Proclamation 232 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte was released four days from the supposed dates of mourning.

The proclamation declared June 13 to 16 “days of national mourning” but was only released on June 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These deaths constitute a great tragedy to our nation, and during this time of grief, a most solemn and respectful commemoration of the heroic acts of our soldiers and law enforcers is called for,” the proclamation read.

“The nation mourns and joins the families and friends of our fallen heroes in their moment of sorrow,” it added.

On June 13, flags in government offices were  at half-mast until June 16 to mourn and show respect for the victims of the Marawi siege.

The names and pictures of the slain government troops were flashed on TV, while their names were read over radio as taps played on June 12, Independence Day. /atm

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: days of national mourning, Marawi siege, Mindanao martial law
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved