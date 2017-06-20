Man killed inside jeep during Bulacan rush hour

GUIGUINTO, Bulacan —- A jeepney passenger was shot and killed during the afternoon rush hour traffic along the Cagayan Valley Road in this town on Tuesday (June 20).

Jeepney driver Antonio Buenaventura said the vehicle was stalled by slow traffic flow at 4:20 p.m. when two men alighted from a motorcycle and fired at the man through an open window. The victim was seated behind Buenaventura.

The rest of the passengers leaped out of the jeepney.

Two other men on a second motorcycle drove by the jeepney during the attack.

The motorcycle-riding men wore helmets to conceal their identities.

Buenaventura said the victim boarded his jeepney at Plaridel town and was bound for Bocaue town.

Police investigators are currently investigating the attack. SFM