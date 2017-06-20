Palace: No order to scrap peace talks with Reds after Iloilo attack

There is no order yet from President Rodrigo Duterte to withdraw from the peace negotiations with communists rebels after New People’s Army members attacked a police station in Iloilo City, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

“As of this moment, there is no instruction from the President to discontinue the government’s peace negotiations,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a Palace briefing.

On Sunday morning, around 40 rebels attacked a police station in Maasin town in Iloilo and took 12 firearms, including eight high-powered rifles.

The attack came a day after the National Democratic Front (NDF) ordered its armed members to refrain from launching attacks against government troops in Mindanao.

The government, who reciprocated to the call on Sunday, described the raid as an “opportunistic” act.

“However, although the attack was not in Mindanao, the act was clearly, like we said, opportunistic,” Abella said.

The Palace official called on the communist rebels to “show genuine sincerity” in the peace talks with the government.

“So we have asked the NDF to call on their servant — on their armed comrades on the ground to, you know, to respond in kind and show genuine sincerity on the confidence — building measure initiated by both the government and their side,” he said. “So basically, we want a firmer response.”

The scheduled peace talks between the government and the NDF on May 27 to June 2 were suspended following the continued attacks of rebels against state forces. JE/rga