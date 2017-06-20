Flight delay video becomes venue for netizens’ airline woes

If there’s one good thing people can rely on when it comes to social media, it is this realm’s ability to expose all-too-often ignored costumer and consumer complaints. During another recent incident involving a major airline, distressed passengers had nothing but their social media accounts to use for airing grievances.

The tale sounds all too familiar. On June 16, Cebu Pacific flight 5J 575 bound for Cebu was delayed. The plane was waiting for clearance to take-off when one passenger fainted due to the increased temperature within the cabin.

Passenger Gin Durano, who was on the same flight, posted several videos on Facebook, showing the conditions that she and fellow passengers had to endure during the wait. One of the videos showed the passenger who fainted being given emergency medical treatment.

Cebu Pacific flight 5J 575 bound for Cebu–Babies are crying,old people are complaining and there's a woman got… 由 Gin Durano 发布于 2017年6月16日

Following this incident, the Department of Transportation issued an advisory on its Facebook page: “The Department of Transportation (DOTr), through its Undersecretary for Aviation Capt. Manuel Antonio Tamayo, has already instructed the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) to look into this and act accordingly.”

Civil Aeronautics Board chief legal officer, Atty. Wyrlou Samodio, also directed Cebu Pacific to thoroughly investigate the matter and submit an incident report within one hour from notice.

The advisory continued that if “Cebu Pacific Flight 5J 575 went beyond the prescribed 2-hour period to deplane its passengers due to long tarmac delays, Cebu Pacific shall be held liable for the penalty prescribed under the regulation.”

The pilot could also be held accountable since the order for deplaning rests on his discretion.

One of the passengers, Jessa Mae Mier, commented on the DOTr post and offered to give her statement to aid the investigation.

In response, Cebu Pacific released a statement on their Twitter and Facebook accounts: “Our cabin crew and ground personnel assisted all passengers and handled the transfer to the replacement aircraft. The flight departed Manila at about 732pm, and landed safely in Cebu at 852pm.”

The airline’s statement also mentioned that the fainted passenger was given emergency medical assistance while an ambulance was called. It also stated that passengers were offered water after its crew reported that cabin temperature was warm.

Pending results on the CAB and DOTr investigations, Durano’s posts have garnered over 6 million views and netizens didn’t hesitate to share their opinions on the matter. From citing frequent flight delays to pointing out the absence of medical personnel who can respond to critical incidents, the public could only express their dissatisfaction and disillusion. JB

