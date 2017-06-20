AFP sells shirts to boost morale of troops in Marawi

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has found a way to boost the morale of government troops fighting in Marawi City by selling t-shirts.

The shirts, which contain the message “Support our Troops,” are available at the Civil Relations Service and at the Gate 1 of Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

These shirts sell for only P150.

Thousands of soldiers are deployed in the battle for Marawi, which entered its 29th day on Tuesday. Death toll on the government side is 62 (59 soldiers and 3 policemen).

The AFP has also opened two Land Bank accounts to those who are interested to help the families of fallen soldiers and affected civilians:

Account name: AFP Marawi Casualty account number 00000552107128.

Account name: Marawi IDP (internally displaced persons) account number: 00000552107136 IDL/rga

