Aguirre again asks SC for Maute suspects’ transfer to Taguig

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Tuesday reiterated his request to the Supreme Court to transfer cases against members and sympathizers of the Maute group to Taguig City.

In his letter dated June 19, 2017, but made public Tuesday, Aguirre asked that the Taguig Regional Trial Court be designated as a special court to handle cases against the Maute group.

He also asked that the detainees be transferred to the Special Intensive Care Area (SICA) of Camp Bagong Diwa instead of Camp Evangelista in Cagayan De Oro.

Aguirre added that moving the detainees to SICA would allow members of the military in Camp Evangelista to concentrate on operations against the Maute.

“In addition to the foregoing request, and to ensure the greater security of the detainees, [may we] further request that the Honorable Supreme Court allow the conduct of the hearing of the cases referred herein at an appropriate venue inside the premises of SICA,” Aguirre said.

Aguirre sought a reconsideration of the Supreme Court’s order designating a Cagayan De Oro court as a special court to handle the Maute cases.

The justice chief said he feared for the safety of the prosecutors, judges and court personnel especially after one of the Maute leaders was arrested in Cagayan De Oro. CBB/rga

