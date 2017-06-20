Police probing ‘memo’ on alleged Maute plot to attack Metro Manila

(Updated, 12:14 p.m.) The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Monday said it has ordered an investigation on an internal police memorandum on the supposed bomb plot by the Maute Group in parts of Metro Manila.

“I have ordered the Northern Police District Director Bong Fajardo to investigate the document handling procedure at the Valenzuela Police Station,” NCRPO Regional Director Police Director Oscar Albayalde said in a statement.

He said the documents was spread too fast even before they had confirmed its validity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The internal memo dated June 16, was addressed to Valenzuela police stations, which contained alleged bomb plots of the Maute group in Trinoma, SM Cubao, and Quezon City Circle, and “certain places in Quiapo and Makati.”

He also asked the public to stop posting the document while it’s still subject to verification.

“We reiterate our call that security is everyone’s concern, while we give due respect to freedom of expression, let us be vigilant by not spreading news or information that may cause undue alarm to the public at large,” he said.

Albayalde also said they do not take for granted all the information they receive.

“We process every information received and task our police on the ground to validate all these so that we will be able to address any threat immediately and appropriately,” he said. IDL/rga

(Editor’s note: This update removes the quote from the PNP’s official Twitter account as a source of information, pending confirmation or denial from a police official who can speak on the issue.)

RELATED STORIES

Maute group has established presence in Metro—‘Bato’

Maute terrorists’ relatives in Metro Manila, PNP confirms