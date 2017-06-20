Groom arrested at wedding reception, charged with assault

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I.— A groom was arrested at his wedding reception for assaulting restaurant employees, police in Rhode Island has said.

Court records showed Frank Redding pleaded no contest Monday to charges of simple assault and vandalism. He initially faced an additional charge of disorderly conduct, but that was dismissed.

Police said an argument with Redding’s family members escalated to include restaurant staff on Saturday in North Smithfield.

Police said Redding was approached by a staff member because he’d been drinking alcohol that wasn’t sold by the facility. Redding chased the staff member back into the restaurant while threatening to kill him. Police said he also assaulted other employees.

Under the plea agreement, Redding received a year of probation and a one-year suspended sentence, with six months to serve.