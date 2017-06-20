QC road rage suspect snubs all preliminary hearings

Fredison Atienza, the suspect in a road rage killing in Quezon City earlier this year, was again a no-show in the preliminary investigation of the murder case filed against him on Monday.

The 45-year-old Atienza, who, according to his lawyer, Marc Anthony Patriarca, had admitted that he shot Anthony Mendoza “on impulse,” said he suffered an asthma attack the night before.

Because of his client’s failure to attend all six preliminary investigation hearings, Patriarca was told by Quezon City Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Elenita Alviar that Atienza’s case was considered submitted for resolution.

In an interview with Inquirer, Patriarca said that he last met Atienza two weeks ago. He was certain, however, that his client had not left the country.

On Feb. 25, Mendoza was on a motorcycle when they were allegedly almost sideswiped by a white Toyota Land Cruiser driven by Atienza on D. Tuason Avenue.

The two men got into an argument with Atienza shooting Mendoza, a 27-year-old information technology professional, once in the head.

The suspect, a high roller poker player, escaped, resulting in a police manhunt. He evaded arrest but eventually yielded to authorities.