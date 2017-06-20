SC ruling on martial law won’t stop offensive in Marawi

The military offensive against the terrorists in Marawi City will continue even if the Supreme Court invalidates President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of martial law in Mindanao, the spokesperson for the Armed Forces of the Philippines said on Monday.

“There’s a threat that’s being faced. And it would be foolhardy to stop the fight because the martial law was lifted,” said Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla.

On Saturday, Mr. Duterte remarked that he was prepared to withdraw troops from Marawi in the event of an adverse ruling from the high tribunal hearing three challenges to his proclamation.

Padilla said that if the high court invalidated the proclamation, the military would have to rely on the police to arrest the terrorists and their allies in Marawi.

Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano on Monday said Mr. Duterte was “just bluffing” when he implied that the lifting of martial law would force him to withdraw troops.

In a text message to reporters echoing the position of opposition lawmakers, Alejano said, “This is disinformation trying to deceive the people because the calling out powers of the President would not be affected by the adverse ruling of the Supreme Court.”