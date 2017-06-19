‘Isko’ from Marawi is valedictory speaker at UP Diliman graduation

An Iskolar ng Bayan hailing from Marawi City will deliver the valedictory address during the commencement exercises of University of the Philippines Diliman on Sunday.

UP Diliman has confirmed that Arman Ali Ghodsinia, who would obtain his degree on Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (MBB) from the UP College of Science, will speak on behalf of his graduating class during the state university’s 106th General Commencement Exercises.

Ghodsinia is also the first Maranao summa cum laude from UP Diliman, the Inquirer learned.

With a general weighted average of 1.176, he is also the valedictorian of his MBB class.

UP Diliman Chancellor Michael Tan expressed joy over the decision, calling the young scientist’s competition piece the “best” among others.

Ghodsinia reportedly bested 12 other summa cum laude graduates in a selection process that featured speech writing and delivery. A total of 36 Iskolars would graduate with the highest Latin honors on Sunday.

“I am so happy we have him to give the valedictory [address],” he said in a text message to Inquirer.

Tan added, “We did not select him simply because he was from Marawi. But there is such power in his being speaker in behalf of the students.”

With the graduation ceremony just a day before Eid-al Fitr, Tan said Ghodsinia’s speech would have “so much symbolism and reasons for hope.”

His speech would come at a time when government forces continued their nearly monthlong battle against terrorists in the Islamic city of Marawi.

