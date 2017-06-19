Duterte appoints Aiza Seguerra to MTRCB

Malacañang on Monday announced a slew of appointments, including that of National Youth Commission chair Aiza Seguerra to the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

In an order dated June 14, President Duterte appointed Seguerra – Cariza Yamson Seguerra in real life – as a member of the MTRCB, representing the National Youth Commission (NYC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Seguerra supported Mr. Duterte during the May 2016 presidential elections. She replaces former NYC commissioner Earl P. Saavedra at the MTRCB.

President Duterte also appointed to the MTRCB Philip Yu Rodriguez, replacing board member Alfred A. Yuson.

The other appointees were: Leopoldo Roberto Waay Valderosa Jr., as ad interim commissioner of the Civil Service Commission, vice Nieves L. Osorio; Roldan G. Gorgonio as Assistant Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, vice Allan Q. Umali;

Claudio Amoncio Ybañez, as Director III of the Department of Agrarian Reform, vice Letecia D. Canales; Marcos De Guzman Dacanay, as Director III of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, vice Wilfredo C. Malvar; Maria Victoria Mercado Sarmiento as State Solicitor II at the Office of the Solicitor General, vice Rebecca April E. Khan.