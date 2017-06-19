Thunderstorm alert up in Metro Manila, nearby provinces

Residents in Metro Manila and nearby provinces were warned on Monday afternoon to take precautionary measures against heavy to intense rain, strong winds, lightning and possible flash floods.

“Thunderstorm is affecting Metro Manila (Caloocan, Navotas, Malabon, Valenzuela, Quezon City, Marikina), Cavite (General Trias, Trece Martires, Maragondon), Batangas (Tanauan), Laguna (Calamba, Cabuyao), Rizal (Cardona, Binangonan, Jalajala, Pililla), Bulacan (Meycauayan, Marilao, Sta.Maria, Guiguinto, Bocaue, Obando) which may persist within 2 hours,” the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in an advisory at 4:55 p.m.

Thunderstorm is also expected over Quezon, Bataan, Zambales, Pampanga and other areas of Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan in the next three hours.

A ridge of high pressure area is affecting the eastern section of Luzon and Visayas, Pagasa said in its afternoon weather forecast.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.