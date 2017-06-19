BuCor vows tighter security after contraband seized in Bilibid

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) will impose stricter security measures following the recovery of contraband inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

BuCor Chief Benjamin Delos Santos on Monday said the Philippine National Police – Special Action Force (PNP – SAF) will conduct a continuous operation to prevent inmates from smuggling contraband inside prison.

But he clarified that the contraband were not newly smuggled but hidden because of the continued raids by the authorities.

The items which were recovered at the back of Bldg 3, Quadrant 3 of the Bahala na Gang dormitory consists of a caliber 45 pistol with one magazine, a caliber 22 pistol with 12 rounds, 47 rounds of ammunition for 12-gauge shotgun, an improvised shot gun or sumpak and 33 pieces of assorted bladed weapons. JE